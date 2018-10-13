× Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan to Duke Energy: ‘Where are you? We need help’

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan wants to know where Duke Energy is after more than 100,000 people in the Triad are still without power.

Mayor Vaughan tweeted the following message to Duke Energy on Saturday, two days after Tropical Storm Michael rolled through the area:

“This morning I drove @greensborocity for two hours looking for utility crews. I saw city workers and contractors working hard to remove trees and haul away storm debris. I only saw 2 areas where actual utility work was being done. @DukeEnergy where are you? We need help.”

Duke Energy tweeted the following response:

Mayor Vaughan, we have more than 2,000 workers in the Triad, with more on the way. You can’t always see the work from the road given the extensive damage & hard to reach locations. Follow @DE_MeredithA @DE_JeffB too. They’ll gladly show you efforts.

Mayor Vaughan responded:

The Triad is a very large area. How about an update on the City of Greensboro? Very little activity.

Duke Energy grid specialist Jeff Brooks also responded with an image of crews working in Greensboro:

Here’s a crew that has been working for two days to rebuild the power grid near the @greensborocity arboretum. Multiple downed poles and downed wire on an overpass above Wendover Ave.

Vaughan then responded:

Today, one of the two crews I saw working (and I’m sure there were others, it’s a large city) was held up waiting on debris removal. Our crews have cleared many streets. Significant repairs need to be made. How many are without power in Guilford County? How many crews are here? Help us get the message out. People just want information. We appreciate that resources are spread thin and that you are needed in other areas but there is a lack of basic information. We know that we are very lucky compared to many other communities. We are reasonable.

Brooks then said:

We are very committed to this community and helping you in that cause. We know how important information is. The local media here in the Triad have been working w us to hey the word out today and we will work hard to keep customers updated as we have more info.

The outage numbers for Duke Energy customers in the Triad are as follows as of 1 p.m. Saturday:

Guilford County – 62,896

Forsyth County – 10,262

Rockingham County – 19,147

Alamance County – 14,726

Rowan County – 9,296

Randolph County – 8,226

Davidson County – 5,195

Caswell County – 6,297

Stokes County – 1,760

Davie County – 717

Montgomery County – 931

The estimated restoration time for all Duke Energy customers in the Triad is no later than 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and 11:45 p.m. Monday for Montgomery and Rowan counties.

The outage numbers for Energy United customers in the Triad are as follows as of 1 p.m. Saturday:

Davidson County – 4,973

Forsyth County – 611

Randolph County – 1,200

Rockingham County – 1,792

Stokes County – 939

Davie County – 246

Rowan County – 22

About 800 people were called on Saturday to help restore power in the area, in addition to about 1,200 people already working in the area. More crews are coming in from Texas this weekend to help.

This morning I drove @greensborocity for two hours looking for utility crews. I saw city workers and contractors working hard to remove trees and haul away storm debris. I only saw 2 areas where actual utility work was being done. @DukeEnergy where are you? We need help. — Mayor Nancy Vaughan (@VaughanNancy) October 13, 2018

Mayor Vaughan, we have more than 2,000 workers in the Triad, with more on the way. You can’t always see the work from the road given the extensive damage & hard to reach locations. Follow @DE_MeredithA @DE_JeffB too. They'll gladly show you efforts. — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) October 13, 2018

The Triad is a very large area. How about an update on the City of Greensboro? Very little activity. — Mayor Nancy Vaughan (@VaughanNancy) October 13, 2018

Here's a crew that has been working for two days to rebuild the power grid near the @greensborocity arboretum. Multiple downed poles and downed wire on an overpass above Wendover Ave. pic.twitter.com/HZ7rpEhCRg — Jeff Brooks (@DE_JeffB) October 13, 2018

Today, one of the two crews I saw working (and I'm sure there were others, it's a large city) was held up waiting on debris removal. Our crews have cleared many streets. Significant repairs need to be made. How many are without power in Guilford County? How many crews are here? — Mayor Nancy Vaughan (@VaughanNancy) October 13, 2018

Help us get the message out. People just want information. We appreciate that resources are spread thin and that you are needed in other areas but there is a lack of basic information. We know that we are very lucky compared to many other communities. We are reasonable. — Mayor Nancy Vaughan (@VaughanNancy) October 13, 2018

We are very committed to this community and helping you in that cause. We know how important information is. The local media here in the Triad have been working w us to hey the word out today and we will work hard to keep customers updated as we have more info. — Jeff Brooks (@DE_JeffB) October 13, 2018

STORM UPDATE FROM @DukeEnergy "We expect to make substantial progress today restoring power to our customers with more than 700 lineman, technicians and damage assessors on the job. Our restoration reinforcement crews more than doubled the number of native crews already working. — Mayor Nancy Vaughan (@VaughanNancy) October 13, 2018

From @DukeEnergy "Right now, we have crews from the Midwest, Florida, Alabama and Texas working in the county. Later today, a large contingency from Asheville, Durham and Anderson, SC will arrive" — Mayor Nancy Vaughan (@VaughanNancy) October 13, 2018