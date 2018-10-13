× Cracker Barrel is recalling their decorative pineapples after 2 people were hurt

Cracker Barrel is recalling its decorative pineapples after two people were injured, including one injury that required stitches.

The decorative driftwood pineapples the restaurant sells in its stores and online have metal leaves with sharp edges, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pineapples and return them to any Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® for a full refund. Online purchasers will be contacted directly,” the recall stated.

Two people cut their fingers on the product and one had to get stitches, according to the company.

The products were recalled earlier this week and have a recall number of 19-005.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store can be reached at 800-333-9566 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at http://www.crackerbarrel.com and click on “Product Recalls.”