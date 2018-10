× 2-year-old girl dies after being mauled by her family’s dog

ALVIN, Texas – A 2-year-old girl in Texas has died after she was mauled by her family’s dog.

KTRK reported that the mixed-breed dog attacked the toddler Friday night in Alvin, Texas.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene after crews arrived. Her body was taken to the Galveston County Medical Examiners officer for an autopsy.