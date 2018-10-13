× 1 man injured after shooting outside bar in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating after one man was shot and injured outside a bar in Winston-Salem, according to officials.

Officers were called to the El Capo Cantina at 1347 Lockland Avenue at about 3 a.m. Saturday where the victim was found in the parking lot.

Juan Carlos Garcia Lopez, 25, was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical, but stable condition, according to a police press release.

Police have not released any information about any possible suspects or the details surrounding the shooting. The investigation is in the early stages.