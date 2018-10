Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Michael brought with it flooding, and emergency crews in Winston-Salem sprang into action.

Video, shared by the Winston-Salem Fire Department on Twitter, shows a team braving the high waters to perform water rescues in the Bethania Station area Thursday afternoon.

WSFD reports teams made 98 rescues over the course of just 5 hours. That's about 25 rescues per hour.