Why you don’t have power: Duke Energy explains

The day after Tropical Storm Michael cut the power in homes and businesses across North Carolina, many were still waiting for the lights to return.

In North Carolina, residents are facing a vast number of individual, small outages, which Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff Brooks described as "death by a thousand cuts."

Crews are in the field working, but restoration will take some time.

According to Brooks, in just two to three hours during the storm, the number of outages spiked by about 300,000. Now, more than 10,000 individual locations need to be restored, and each location needs a crew to make the repairs.

On Friday, crews went out to assess the damages and develop a plan of action.

Brooks said Duke Energy's main focus will be essential services like hospitals, fire departments and police departments.

Then, Duke will focus on restoring as many customers in as short a time as possible.

Some residences may require an extended wait for restoration if more repairs are involved to bring power back.

Brooks said Duke Energy will communicate with residents whose homes may require an extended restoration.

Duke Energy asks for patience from customers as they work through this multi-day restoration.

If you see crews working while your driving, Duke asks drivers to slow down, move over and give the workers safe space to do their jobs.