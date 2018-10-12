Wake Forest Baptist eliminating positions, ‘approximately 50 employees affected’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist is eliminating some positions, the organization announced Friday.

The cuts will affect approximately 50 employees, the organization said.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is continually looking at ways to operate more effectively and efficiently to provide the quality, cost-effective health care that our patients deserve and expect.

“We have made difficult decisions recently to eliminate some positions in areas across the Wake Forest Baptist organization. Approximately 50 employees are affected.

“We recognize that our people are our greatest asset, and this decision is not taken lightly. None of the affected employees are involved in direct patient care.

“We understand that this is a very difficult time for the affected employees and their families, and are working closely with them to provide support and resources. A severance package and career transition services are being provided to them.

“As always, any employee in good standing is encouraged to apply for open positions throughout the health system for which they are qualified.”