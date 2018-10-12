‘Unfit for human food’: NC company recalls 35,000 pounds of meat, poultry products

FOREST CITY, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture called it “unfit for human food,” prompting a North Carolina company to recall more than 35,000 pounds of meat and poultry products.

The recall concerns products from Valley Fines Food of Forest City, North Carolina, according to a USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announcement.

The foods were described as “heat-treated, not fully cooked meat and poultry products that may be adulterated due to presence of spoilage organism that have render it unwholesome and unfit for human food.”

About 35,516 pounds fall under the purview of the recall which includes 12-oz. tray packages of Simple Dishes meals.

No adverse reactions have been confirmed, but the FSIS said anyone who is concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The following products are subject to recall:

12-oz. tray packages containing “SIMPLE DISHES™ Chicken Penne Alfredo” with case code #19034, case UPC code 1-07-42753-34709-0, and “BEST IF USED BY” “10/09/18” through “11/25/18”. Unit UPC 7-42753-34709-3.

12-oz. tray packages containing “SIMPLE DISHES™ Chicken Primavera” with case code #19033, case UPC code 1-07-42753-34708-3, and “BEST IF USED BY” “10/09/18” through “11/25/18”. Unit UPC 7-42753-34708-6.

12-oz. tray packages containing “SIMPLE DISHES™ Italian Sausage Ziti” with case code #19035, case UPC code 1-07-42753-34711-3, and “BEST IF USED BY” “10/09/18” through “11/25/18”. Unit UPC 7-42753-34711-6.

12-oz. tray packages containing “SIMPLE DISHES™ Rigatoni with Meatballs and a Mushroom Cream Sauce” with case code #19036, case UPC Code of 1-07-42753- 34710-6 and “BEST IF USED BY” “10/09/18” through “11/25/18”. Unit UPC 7-42753-34710-9.

The products were produced on various dates from Aug. 15, 2018, through Oct. 4, 2018, and bear the establishment number “ P-22102B” or “M-22102B” on the side of the product package.

These items were shipped to retailers in North Carolina, as well as California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts and Michigan.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Valley Fine Foods customer service line at (844) 833-6888.