SkyView8 shows damage from Michael tearing through northern Guilford County neighborhood

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – A family’s yard is littered with so many downed trees, they couldn’t even get in their driveway.

It’s a familiar scene for many families in Northern Guilford County near Hwy. 158 and the Rockingham County line.

The Edmonson family showed FOX8 around their property on Friday and allowed our SkyView8 drone to look at the damage in their neighborhood.

Michael Edmonton said he drove to his home on Thursday and saw the most trees he has seen down anywhere in Greensboro.

“A few trees down is an understatement,” he said. “Try 70… seven…zero.”

Trinady Edmonson said they’ve been at the home for more than a year and never expected 70 trees down at the same time.

“Nothing on our back patio moved. Nothing even shifted. We have plastic chairs out by the fire pit and not one of them moved. But we have 70 trees down,” she said.

Michael Edmonton said they are fortunate they do not have any more damage to their home.