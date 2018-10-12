Closings and delays due to Michael

Power remains down for more than 450k in North Carolina the day after Tropical Storm Michael

Posted 5:32 am, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:35AM, October 12, 2018

Duke Energy Power Outage Map

Thousands in North Carolina are still without power the day after Tropical Storm Michael.

As of 5:15 a.m. Friday morning, Duke Energy reports that more than 430,000 of their customers are without power.

The outage numbers for Duke Energy customers in the Triad are as follows:

  • Guilford County – 92,428
  • Forsyth County – 27,065
  • Alamance County – 24,466
  • Rockingham County – 23,017
  • Randolph County – 13,373
  • Davidson County  – 9,133
  • Caswell County – 5,887
  • Stokes County – 4,023
  • Montgomery County – 3,350
  • Davie County – 3,133

Energy United reports that more than 20,000 of their customers are without power.

The outage numbers for Energy United customers in the Triad are as follows:

  • Davidson County – 9,115
  • Guilford County – 878
  • Forsyth County – 2,040
  • Randolph County – 1,536
  • Rockingham County – 2,384
  • Stokes County – 2,062
  • Davie County – 436
  • Yadkin County – 59
  • Montgomery County – 249