Power remains down for more than 450k in North Carolina the day after Tropical Storm Michael
Thousands in North Carolina are still without power the day after Tropical Storm Michael.
As of 5:15 a.m. Friday morning, Duke Energy reports that more than 430,000 of their customers are without power.
The outage numbers for Duke Energy customers in the Triad are as follows:
- Guilford County – 92,428
- Forsyth County – 27,065
- Alamance County – 24,466
- Rockingham County – 23,017
- Randolph County – 13,373
- Davidson County – 9,133
- Caswell County – 5,887
- Stokes County – 4,023
- Montgomery County – 3,350
- Davie County – 3,133
Energy United reports that more than 20,000 of their customers are without power.
The outage numbers for Energy United customers in the Triad are as follows:
- Davidson County – 9,115
- Guilford County – 878
- Forsyth County – 2,040
- Randolph County – 1,536
- Rockingham County – 2,384
- Stokes County – 2,062
- Davie County – 436
- Yadkin County – 59
- Montgomery County – 249