× Power remains down for more than 450k in North Carolina the day after Tropical Storm Michael

Thousands in North Carolina are still without power the day after Tropical Storm Michael.

As of 5:15 a.m. Friday morning, Duke Energy reports that more than 430,000 of their customers are without power.

The outage numbers for Duke Energy customers in the Triad are as follows:

Guilford County – 92,428

Forsyth County – 27,065

Alamance County – 24,466

Rockingham County – 23,017

Randolph County – 13,373

Davidson County – 9,133

Caswell County – 5,887

Stokes County – 4,023

Montgomery County – 3,350

Davie County – 3,133

Energy United reports that more than 20,000 of their customers are without power.

The outage numbers for Energy United customers in the Triad are as follows: