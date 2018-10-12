× North Carolina school district replaces principal who forced student to remove Trump jersey at football game

ANGIER, N.C. — A Harnett County principal who forced a Central High School student to remove a jersey with President Donald Trump’s name on it has been replaced, Harnett County Schools announced Friday, according to WTVD.

“After completing its review of an event that took place at the football game at Harnett Central High School on Friday, October 5, the school district is announcing several personnel changes,” the school system said in a release.

Cindy Gordon has been removed as the high school principal and replaced by Catherine Jones, who was the principal at Harnett Primary.

Calvetta Dunkins, principal as Dunn Middle School, will step into the same role at Harnett Primary.

The changes came after Mike Collins, the father of the 18-year-old student, spoke to WTVD about the way his son was treated during a high school football game after wearing a jersey printed with Trump’s name.

The theme during Harnett Central High School’s football game that night was to dress patriotically for USA America night.

