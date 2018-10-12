More than 347,000 still without power in North Carolina after Tropical Storm Michael
Thousands in North Carolina are still without power after Tropical Storm Michael.
There are still more than 347,000 power outages as of 4:15 p.m. Friday, according to North Carolina Emergency Management.
Duke Energy reports that more than 295,000 of their customers are without power in the state.
The outage numbers for Duke Energy customers in the Triad are as follows as of 4:45 p.m. Friday:
- Guilford County – 80,597
- Forsyth County – 21,325
- Rockingham County – 20,584
- Alamance County – 19,244
- Randolph County – 10,841
- Davidson County – 7,481
- Caswell County – 5,722
- Stokes County – 3,581
- Davie County – 1,462
- Montgomery County – 1,709
High Point Electric reports 434 customers are still without power in the city.
The outage numbers for Energy United customers in the Triad are as follows as of 4:45 p.m. Friday:
- Davidson County – 7,637
- Forsyth County – 891
- Randolph County – 1,541
- Rockingham County – 2,482
- Stokes County – 2,281
- Davie County – 516
- Yadkin County – 874