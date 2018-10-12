× Michael death toll reaches 11 as Virginia reports 5 more dead

Five more people were reported dead after Michael raged up the East Coast, bringing the total to at least 11 killed.

As of 7 a.m. Friday morning, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced Friday morning five Michael-related deaths.

Virginia storm updates as of 7 a.m today. 5 confirmed Michael-related fatalities. 520,000 without power. 1,200 closed roads. 5 suspected tornadoes. — VDEM (@VDEM) October 12, 2018

The others killed include four people in Florida, a child in Georgia and a man in North Carolina.

In Georgia, Sarah Radney saw trees falling down all around her grandparents’ home when Hurricane Michael roared over the state. She was safe until a carport came crashing through the roof.

“It was just a freak accident, I never heard of anything like that,” her father, Roy Radney said.

Sarah had just started the sixth grade and joined the drama club and the band. Her father says she loved playing the trumpet, acting and singing.

The 11-year-old girl and at least five others have been killed since Michael made landfall Wednesday and made its way northeast leaving a path of destruction, officials said.

A man who died when a tree fell on a home near Greensboro, Florida, has been identified as Steven Scott, according to Lt. Anglie Hightower, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer.

Three other people died in Gadsden County, Hightower said. Authorities did not discuss the circumstances of their deaths but their bodies have been taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

The sixth victim, a 38-year-old man, died when a large tree fell on his vehicle on Highway 64 east of Statesville, North Carolina, on Thursday, Iredell County Fire Marshall David Souther said.

Hundreds of people have been rescued from the debris and authorities fear the toll could climb higher as search-and-rescue efforts continue.