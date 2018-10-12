× Man accused of sexually assaulting 3 children in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing three children in Alamance County, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Tanielu Max Buskirk-Farley, 23, of Camden, Delaware, has been jailed without bond in Delaware and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Deputies said the suspect sexually assaulted three children, ages 5, 12, and 14, while babysitting them in Alamance County from October to December 2016.

All three victims were interviewed and disclosed sexual abuse and/or assault, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Delaware State Police assisted in the arrest and have the suspect in custody. He faces various charges including statutory rape, statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.