Man accused of falling asleep at the wheel and causing crash involving 2 tractor-trailers arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A man accused of falling asleep while driving and causing a wreck involving two tractor trailers has been charged.

Richard Pinckney, 21, of Lincolnton, has been charged with reckless driving, according to Trooper Hubbard with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers believe that Pinckney fell asleep at the wheel of a car while driving south on Interstate 85 and hit the left-hand guard rail at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

After hitting the guard rail, the car bounced back into traffic before coming to a stop, according to officials.

A tractor-trailer then hit the car, side swiped another tractor-trailer and overturned.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The wreck temporarily shut down the left two lanes of I-85 southbound near exit 84.