× Major Greensboro roads without power, police say ‘Stay off the roads’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are advising drivers to stay off the roads Friday morning as emergency crew continue recovery efforts after Tropical Storm Michael.

“Due to the weather, multiple intersections throughout the city are without power, and there is flooding along some roadways,” the Greensboro Police Department said in a news release. “People are strongly advised to remain off the roadways while conditions are hazardous.”

Police added that fewer vehicles on the road means emergency personnel can get to more serious incidents more easily.

Any intersection with non-working lights should be treated as a four-way stop. People who must drive should do so with “extreme caution,” police advise.

Drivers should also avoid flooded roads.

With downed trees and power lines in the community, police say, “Never touch, more or go near any kind of downed or hanging line, even if it looks harmless.”

Downed lines can be reported to your local utility company emergency center.

Any intersection with non-working lights should be treated as a four-way stop.

GPD reports the following areas are still without power:

Friendly Avenue from Jefferson Road to Elam Avenue

East Wendover Avenue from US-29 to Sykes Avenue

Lawndale Drive From Martinsville Avenue to Air Harbor Road

Horse Pen Creek Road From Drawbridge Parkway to Jessup Grove Road

Holden Road from Bryan Blvd to Friendly Avenue

Bryan Boulevard from Benjamin Parkway to Westridge Avenue

Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road

Battleground Avenue at Westridge Road

Battleground Avenue at Edney Ridge Road

Friendly Avenue from Jefferson Road to Elam Avenue

Many smaller intersections and roads not listed are also without power.