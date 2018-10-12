× Forsyth County declares State of Emergency after flooding, damage from Michael

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County has declared a State of Emergency after flooding and damage from Tropical Storm Michael on Thursday.

The State of Emergency was declared because of extensive power outages that may last for an extended period of time, existing road closures, current emergency shelter operations and the deployment of the National Guard and other state resources within Forsyth County.

Thousands are without power in Piedmont Triad as of Friday afternoon.

Downed trees and power lines have been reported throughout the Triad.

For details on what a State of Emergency declaration entails, click here.