Community rallies behind cancer survivor in South Carolina who says he was asked to cover facial scars

WALTERBORO, S.C. – A community is rallying behind a cancer survivor who said he was asked to cover his face at a South Carolina restaurant.

Kirby Evans told WCSC that somebody at Forks Pit Stop in Walterboro asked him on Monday to cover his face if he wanted to eat food there.

“It hurt deep inside,” said Evans, who lost his nose and one of his eyes from cancer. “I’ve never been treated like that. Never.”

Brandy Evans, Kirby Evans’ daughter, posted about the alleged incident to Facebook, where it had more than 8,000 shares.

“My father is the strongest man I know but, as he told me what happened to him, I watched tears roll out of his eye,” she wrote. “It hurt me to see him hurt like this, especially over something he cannot help.”

The owner of Forks Pit Stop has not spoken out about the controversy. Her husband said the store is being wrongfully accused and that the owner is emotionally upset.

Employees said the owner has not been to work since the entire thing happened.