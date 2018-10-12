× ‘Boil all water’: Town of Elkin issues water warning after Michael

ELKIN, N.C. — The Town of Elkin is warning town water customers in their area to “boil all water … or use bottled water,” according to a news release.

For people drinking water from Elkin, including those in both Surry and Wilkes County, the town reported low pressure and outages in the distribution system could cause problems.

“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” the town said in the release.

Any water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food should either be boiled first or purchased bottled.

According to the town, “vigorous boiling” for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be in the water.

Elkin adds that water customers should conserve water whenever possible.

This advisory is in effect until the Town of Elkin provides further written notification.

The Town of Ronda issued a notice to Ronda water consumers to heed this notice as Elkin provides Ronda’s water.