2 die in wreck after tree falls across a North Carolina road

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have died after a tree fell along a road in McDowell County, emergency management officials say according to WLOS.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday along Toms Creek Road.

Trooper Rico Stephens, of North Carolina Highway Patrol, said a Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling west on the road when it hit a tree that had already fallen across the road.

According to McDowell County EMS, one person in the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and another was airlifted to Mission where they died.

Trooper Stephens told WLOS a second vehicle traveling in the other direction along Toms Creek Road hit the tree soon after the initial crash. He said people in the second vehicle saw the first vehicle and called 911.

Stephens said it was dark at the time of the incident, and, at this time, it does not appear speed or alcohol was a factor.

There’s no word yet on the names of the victims.