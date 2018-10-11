Tropical Storm Michael kills child in Georgia, to strike North Carolina Thursday afternoon

Michael, now a tropical storm, is set to drive into North Carolina by Thursday afternoon after it claimed a child's life in Georgia.
The devastating storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Panama City, Florida, around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and is now cutting through the southern states.
The storm was about 30 miles west of Augusta, Georgia, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, as of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. Wednesday advisory.
The storm is moving northeast at 21 mph.
Michael's core will enter South Carolina Thursday morning before driving into central and eastern North Carolina by about 2 p.m., according to the NHC.
The storm will then continue into southeastern Virginia and finally the Atlantic Ocean by late tonight or early Friday.
On its course, the storm will continue picking up speed through Thursday night before turning east-northeast. It's anticipated to pick up more speed on Friday
Over land, Michael may weaken some before intensifying late Thursday night or early Friday over the Atlantic.
Death reported
An 11-year-old girl was killed in Seminole County, Georgia, after a mobile carport was lifted off the ground, slammed through a roof and hit the child, WALB reports.
Crews managed to get to the child by about 1:50 a.m. Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, Michael claimed another life when a man died after a tree fell on a home near Greensboro, Florida, the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said.
North Carolina State of Emergency
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a State of Emergency for the state as Hurricane Michael quickly approaches Florida and the South.
Cooper made the announcement during a Wednesday press conference.
"Heavy rain and tropical storm force winds are heading our way," he said. "Make no mistake. Michael is a terrible storm. Many counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning or Tropical Storm Watch."
Summary of watches and warnings in effect:
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
- Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Duck North Carolina
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
- Altamaha Sound Georgia to Duck North Carolina
- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
CNN contributed to this report.