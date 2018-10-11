Tropical Storm Michael hits North Carolina bringing flooding, wind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tropical Storm Michael has made its way to North Carolina.

Watch live at 5:05: Gov. Roy Cooper provides update on Tropical Storm Michael

As of the National Hurricane Center's 2 p.m. advisory, the storm's center is 25 miles south of Greensboro with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The storm is moving northeast at 23 mph.

Michael is bringing heavy rainfall to the state. Flash flooding has been reported in multiple places in the Piedmont Triad.

Thousands are without power in the state as of Thursday afternoon.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles, mainly to the south and east of the center.

A wind gust of 55 mph was recently reported at North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A wind gust to 49 mph has been reported at Wilmington.

The storm is forecast to continue moving northeast with an increase in speed through Thursday night.

A turn toward the east-northeast at an even faster forward speed is expected on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will continue to move across central and eastern North Carolina today, move across southeastern Virginia this evening and move into the western Atlantic Ocean tonight.

Two deaths reported

An 11-year-old girl was killed in Seminole County, Georgia, after a mobile carport was lifted off the ground, slammed through a roof and hit the child, WALB reports.

Crews managed to get to the child by about 1:50 a.m. Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Michael claimed another life when a man died after a tree fell on a home near Greensboro, Florida, the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Duck North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

Edisto Beach South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for many counties in North Carolina.

The Flash Flood Warning for the immediate Piedmont Triad area is set to expire at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.