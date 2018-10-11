Tropical Storm Michael breaching North Carolina border, ‘tornadoes are possible’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's at the border.

Michael, now a tropical storm, is at North Carolina's southern border.

At 11 a.m, the National Hurricane Center reported that the storm was only 35 miles south-southeast of Charlotte.

Only about 10 miles separate the eye from the border, according to GPS coordinates, which the storm can cover quickly as it moves in at 23 mph.

Michael is packing 50 mph maximum wind speeds.

Already, Michael is bringing "heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force wind gusts over much of central and eastern South and North Carolina," the NHC reports.

The NHC adds that tornadoes are possible through Thursday evening across central and eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia.

The NHC expects the storm to continue through central and eastern North Carolina through Thursday before moving into southeastern Virginia Thursday evening.

By Thursday night, the storm is expected to be in the western Atlantic Ocean.

The devastating storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Panama City, Florida, around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and is now cutting through the southern states.

On its course, the storm will continue picking up speed through Thursday night before turning east-northeast. It's anticipated to pick up more speed on Friday

Over land, Michael may weaken some before intensifying late Thursday night or early Friday over the Atlantic.

Two deaths reported

An 11-year-old girl was killed in Seminole County, Georgia, after a mobile carport was lifted off the ground, slammed through a roof and hit the child, WALB reports.

Crews managed to get to the child by about 1:50 a.m. Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Michael claimed another life when a man died after a tree fell on a home near Greensboro, Florida, the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said.

North Carolina State of Emergency

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a State of Emergency for the state as Hurricane Michael quickly approaches Florida and the South.

.@NC_Governor Cooper: This morning, a state of emergency was declared ahead of Michael. Restrictions on trucks and heavy vehicles have been waved to help the state prepare. 150 National Guard troops will report for duty this afternoon. — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) October 10, 2018

Cooper made the announcement during a Wednesday press conference.

"Heavy rain and tropical storm force winds are heading our way," he said. "Make no mistake. Michael is a terrible storm. Many counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning or Tropical Storm Watch."

.@NC_Governor Cooper: Winds in Michael will be strong enough to down trees, rip up tarps and create additional damage. The hardest rain is expected Thursday to Thursday night. Up to 7 inches is expected in some areas. — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) October 10, 2018

.@DirectorNCEM Mike Sprayberry: The State EOC will activate to level 3 at 1 pm today. Will be operating on 24/h basis. Continuing to monitor #HurricaneMichael closely. State emergency assets have been called in and are ready to deploy at a moments notice. — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) October 10, 2018

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Duck North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

Savannah River to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

CNN contributed to this report.