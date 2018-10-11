Tractor-trailer jack-knifes amid stormy weather in Asheboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – A tractor-trailer jack-knifed and went off the road amid stormy weather in Asheboro on Thursday.

It happened on Interstate 73/74 southbound near Spero Road at mile-marker 77, according to authorities.

Nobody was hurt, and traffic was not impacted by the single-vehicle crash. Crews said the wreck was weather related.

Michael, now a tropical storm, is at North Carolina's southern border. At 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center reported that the storm was only 35 miles south-southeast of Charlotte.

Already, Michael is bringing "heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force wind gusts over much of central and eastern South and North Carolina," the National Hurricane Center reports.

Tornadoes are possible through Thursday evening across central and eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia.

The storm is expected to continue through central and eastern North Carolina through Thursday before moving into southeastern Virginia Thursday evening.