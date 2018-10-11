Closings and delays due to Hurricane Michael

Tornado watch issued for more than half of North Carolina counties

Posted 10:03 am, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 10:08AM, October 11, 2018

The National Weather Service reported a tornado watch for more than half the counties in North Carolina until 9 p.m.

The following counties are under a tornado watch:

  • Alamance
  • Beaufort
  • Bertie
  • Bladen
  • Brunswick
  • Camden
  • Carteret
  • Caswell
  • Chatham
  • Chowan
  • Columbus
  • Craven
  • Cumberland
  • Currituck
  • Dare
  • Davidson
  • Duplin
  • Durham
  • Edgecombe
  • Forsyth
  • Franklin
  • Gates
  • Granville
  • Greene
  • Guilford
  • Halifax
  • Harnett
  • Hertford
  • Hyde
  • Johnston
  • Jones
  • Lee
  • Lenoir
  • Martin
  • Nash
  • New Hanover
  • Northampton
  • Onslow
  • Orange
  • Pamlico
  • Pasquotank
  • Pender
  • Perquimans
  • Person
  • Pitt
  • Randolph
  • Rockingham
  • Sampson
  • Tyrrell
  • Vance
  • Wake
  • Warren
  • Washington
  • Wayne
  • Wilson