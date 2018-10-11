Tornado watch issued for more than half of North Carolina counties

The National Weather Service reported a tornado watch for more than half the counties in North Carolina until 9 p.m.
The following counties are under a tornado watch:
- Alamance
- Beaufort
- Bertie
- Bladen
- Brunswick
- Camden
- Carteret
- Caswell
- Chatham
- Chowan
- Columbus
- Craven
- Cumberland
- Currituck
- Dare
- Davidson
- Duplin
- Durham
- Edgecombe
- Forsyth
- Franklin
- Gates
- Granville
- Greene
- Guilford
- Halifax
- Harnett
- Hertford
- Hyde
- Johnston
- Jones
- Lee
- Lenoir
- Martin
- Nash
- New Hanover
- Northampton
- Onslow
- Orange
- Pamlico
- Pasquotank
- Pender
- Perquimans
- Person
- Pitt
- Randolph
- Rockingham
- Sampson
- Tyrrell
- Vance
- Wake
- Warren
- Washington
- Wayne
- Wilson