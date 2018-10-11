Suspect arrested by Greensboro police, US Secret Service after man killed on Alamance Church Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A suspect faces a murder charge after a Greensboro man was shot and killed early Friday morning on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

Sean Deante Bradshaw, 29, of Greensboro, was apprehended at about 8 a.m. Thursday by Greensboro police with help from the United States Secret Service

He was charged with first degree murder in the death of 32-year-old LaTron Devon Tyson, of Greensboro.

Police responded to 1105 Alamance Church at about 12:35 a.m. on Oct. 5 in reference to an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival police located Tyson suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Life-saving efforts made by EMS personnel were unsuccessful and Tyson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.