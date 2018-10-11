× Skittles invites you to sink your teeth into ‘rotten zombie’-flavored Skittles

Whether you wanted to or not, you’ll have the chance to taste “rotten zombie” next year courtesy of Skittles.

The unusual new flavor will come in packages of Zombies Skittles, set to hit the market in 2019, The Daily Meal reports.

While most of the little, colorful candies will be fruit flavored, a few surprise rotten zombie Skittles will lurk in each package.

The fruit-flavored Skittles in the zombie packs will also come with some spooky names like Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry and Blood Red Berry.

Zombies Skittles will cost between $1.89 and $2.99 per pack, according to The Daily Meal.