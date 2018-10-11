× Guilford County Schools closed on Friday amid power outages, flooding from Michael

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Guilford County Schools are closed on Friday amid power outages, flooding and wind caused by Tropical Storm Michael.

Central offices will be open on a normal schedule, the school system said on social media on Thursday evening.

More than 88,000 people were without power on Thursday in Guilford County. There were more than 388,000 without power in North Carolina.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory, the storm’s center was 20 miles north-northwest of Raleigh with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Michael brought heavy rainfall to the state with flash flooding reported in multiple areas in the Piedmont Triad.

