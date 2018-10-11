Guilford County declares State of Emergency amid flooding and wind from Tropical Storm Michael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Guilford County declared a State of Emergency Thursday amid flooding and wind from Tropical Storm Michael.

Michael is bringing heavy rainfall to the state. Flash flooding has been reported in multiple places in the Piedmont Triad.

Thousands are without power in the state as of Thursday afternoon.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles, mainly to the south and east of the center.

A wind gust of 55 mph was recently reported at North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A wind gust to 49 mph has been reported at Wilmington.

The storm is forecast to continue moving northeast with an increase in speed through Thursday night.