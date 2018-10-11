× Greensboro declares State of Emergency amid flooding and winds from Tropical Storm Michael

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan declared a State of Emergency on Thursday afternoon in response flooding and winds from Tropical Storm Michael.

The State of Emergency was declared in conjunction with Guilford County at about 3:30 p.m., according to a city press release.

More than 88,000 people were without power on Thursday in Guilford County. There were more than 388,000 without power in North Carolina.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory, the storm’s center was 20 miles north-northwest of Raleigh with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Michael brought heavy rainfall to the state with flash flooding reported in multiple areas in the Piedmont Triad.

Residents are asked to sign up for the Guilford Emergency Alert, Notification and Information System, “GEANI.”

This is an automated system that notifies residents of urgent and emergency information through your cell phone, home phone and/or e-mail.

The system provides time sensitive, geographically based public safety messages and is available to all residents and businesses within Guilford County.