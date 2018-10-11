Closings and delays due to Hurricane Michael

Flash flood warnings issued for counties in Piedmont Triad

October 11, 2018

Cameras outside the International Space Station captured Hurricane Michael at 12:58 p.m. from an altitude of 255 miles as the storm makes landfall as a major hurricane over the Florida panhandle.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the following areas until 3:15 p.m:

Forsyth County

Davidson County

Randolph County

Guilford County

The NWS advises the public to avoid flood areas.