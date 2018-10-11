Flash flood warnings issued for counties in Piedmont Triad

Cameras outside the International Space Station captured Hurricane Michael at 12:58 p.m. from an altitude of 255 miles as the storm makes landfall as a major hurricane over the Florida panhandle.
Cameras outside the International Space Station captured Hurricane Michael at 12:58 p.m. from an altitude of 255 miles as the storm makes landfall as a major hurricane over the Florida panhandle.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the following areas until 3:15 p.m:
Forsyth County
Davidson County
Randolph County
Guilford County
The NWS advises the public to avoid flood areas.