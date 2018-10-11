× First death from Michael in NC reported after tree falls on car

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A person was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle in Iredell County during Tropical Storm Michael’s wind and rain.

It happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Mocksville Highway and Songbird Lane, WBTV reports.

It is unclear if anyone else was hurt and the victim’s name has not been released.

An 11-year-old girl was killed in Seminole County, Georgia, after a mobile carport was lifted off the ground, slammed through a roof and hit the child, WALB reports.

Michael claimed another life when a man died after a tree fell on a home near Greensboro, Florida, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office said.