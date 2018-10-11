× Crazy Crab, new seafood restaurant, coming to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A new seafood restaurant is coming to the former Hero House space at 1375 Peters Creek Parkway, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Crazy Crab & Seafood is expected to open in November. Owner Liming Zhang is currently renovating the space.

Zhang said he owns eight Japanese restaurants and seven ice-cream stores in such states as Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. He said he was drawn to North Carolina on the recommendation of a friend and fellow restaurateur.

Crazy Crab will seat about 100. It will focus on broiled instead of fried seafood, and all seafood will be sold by weight. Customers will choose their type of seafood, choose from a list of sauces or toppings, and choose how spicy they want it.

