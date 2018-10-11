Closings and delays due to Hurricane Michael

Amazon AI recruitment tool found to be bias against women, credit card interest rates on the rise and more

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses an an Amazon AI recruitment tool that was scrapped for screening out women, credit card interest rates which hit all time highs and Duke Energy's plans to spend $500 million to install storage batteries on the North Carolina grid.