More than 90,000 without power in North Carolina amid Tropical Storm Michael
Thousands in North Carolina are without power amid Tropical Storm Michael.
More than 90,000 people are without power in the Tar Heel state as of about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Duke Energy.
This was a significant leap from 24,878 people without power as of about 12:30 p.m.
The following North Carolina counties have reported more than 1,000 people facing power outages:
- Mecklenburg – 25,449
- Gaston – 5,377
- Moore – 4,811
- New Hanover – 4,391
- Lincoln – 4,337
- Forsyth – 5,333
- Buncombe – 2,664
- Davidson – 2,408
- Iredell – 3,955
- Rutherford – 1,397
- Alexander – 2,227
- Pender – 1,453
- Lee – 998
- Polk – 1,283
- Columbus – 1,161
- Cumberland – 12
South Carolina is also experiencing similar outages. Duke Energy reports 27,094 people without power in South Carolina.