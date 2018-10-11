× More than 90,000 without power in North Carolina amid Tropical Storm Michael

Thousands in North Carolina are without power amid Tropical Storm Michael.

More than 90,000 people are without power in the Tar Heel state as of about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Duke Energy.

This was a significant leap from 24,878 people without power as of about 12:30 p.m.

The following North Carolina counties have reported more than 1,000 people facing power outages:

Mecklenburg – 25,449

Gaston – 5,377

Moore – 4,811

New Hanover – 4,391

Lincoln – 4,337

Forsyth – 5,333

Buncombe – 2,664

Davidson – 2,408

Iredell – 3,955

Rutherford – 1,397

Alexander – 2,227

Pender – 1,453

Lee – 998

Polk – 1,283

Columbus – 1,161

Cumberland – 12

South Carolina is also experiencing similar outages. Duke Energy reports 27,094 people without power in South Carolina.