54 people evacuated from homes on Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem as floodwaters rush in

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Fifty-four people had to be evacuated or rescued from their homes on Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem as floodwaters rushed in.

The residents included families, children, elderly and disabled people. At least one was taken to the hospital and two needed treatment.

The rest were loaded on a city bus. They still don’t know where they’ll be sheltered tonight.

Tropical Storm Michael is bringing heavy rainfall to the state. Flash flooding has been reported in multiple places in the Piedmont Triad.

Thousands are without power in the state as of Thursday evening.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles, primarily over water to the southeast of the center.