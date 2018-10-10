× Woman stabs friend at haunted house after stranger gives her real knife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — She thought a haunted house character gave her a prop knife to poke her friend — until she saw real blood.

What was supposed to be a fun night out at a haunted house ended up as a stabbing investigation after an unknown person in costume gave a guest a real knife and told her to stab her friend, WZTV reports

Metropolitan Nashville police launched an investigation after the Friday incident at the spooky Halloween attraction Nashville Nightmare Haunted House.

At Nashville Nightmare, a cast throws on Halloween costumes to meet the guests and run carnival games

Police reported that four friends were at the haunted house when someone that they thought worked at the attraction approached them.

Tawnya Greenfield told WZTV she and her three friends were playing games in the roped off area.

The stranger asked her if one of her friends was messing around with her.

Thinking she was in on the joke, she said, “Yes.”

That’s when the stranger said, “Well, here, stab him,” and gave her a knife.

Greenfield told police she thought it was a prop knife which was why she stabbed one of her friends in the arm.

In the moments after, the woman began to realize what had just happened.

“His arm was gushing blood like something out of a horror scene,” Greenfield told WZTV.

The unknown person ran away, and the victim was taken to the hospital.