Rainy weather impacts pumpkin crops in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Finding and maintaining the perfect pumpkin could prove difficult this year.

Growing rainfall totals across North Carolina took a big hit on the fall staple.

"The pumpkins ended up being very plentiful, but the problem is they don't last very long now," said James Kenan, with Bernie's Berries.

If you take care of them, pumpkins should last up to three months. However, all the water created the perfect breeding ground for fungus, and brown spots are plaguing some pumpkins.

At Bernie's Berries the owners raise just over one acre of pumpkins, planting 25 different variations.

This year, they lost $5,000 worth of pumpkins due to early deterioration.

"It's just something we contend with being farmers," said Kenan.

Kenan considers them lucky compared to their neighbors east and west.

"The mountains had a lot of rain and they raise a tremendous amount of pumpkins up there. I think there's a big shortage of pumpkins," Kenan said.

Kenan says they've actually sold more pumpkins than in the past, because people who can't find them in the mountains or along the coast are seeking them out.

"We are very low on pumpkins right now. We should have probably five times what we've got here, but we've sold so many," said Kenan.