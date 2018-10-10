Pumpkin recipes to start your fall off right

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This time of year is all about PUMPKINS!

But it's more than just pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin pie. You can enjoy pumpkin in so many ways to welcome the fall season.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith learned new ways to cook and serve pumpkin from the chef for Lowes Foods.

Pumpkin Smoothie

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 Cups Unsweetened Almond Milk

1 Cup Plain Greek Yogurt

1 Cup Pumpkin, Canned

2 Teaspoons Pure Maple Syrup

1 Teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 Medium Banana

**Toppings To Try: Dried Cranberries, Coconut Flakes, Blueberries, Sliced Apples, Sliced Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, Cheerios, Cinnamon Sticks

DIRECTIONS

Combine smoothie ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth. Pour smoothie into a serving bowl/glass. Decorate with toppings to create a spooky face, a unique pattern, or a silly scene!

Fresh Pumpkin Puree

Pumpkin doesn’t have to come from a can. Use this easy recipe for inspired pumpkin baking. 1 pound of fresh pumpkin yields about 1 cup of pumpkin puree.

INGREDIENTS

1 Small Pie Pumpkin

1-2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1/4 Teaspoon Salt

1/8 Teaspoon Cinnamon

1/2 Teaspoon Brown Sugar

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°. Slice pumpkin in half, remove seeds and strings. (Save seeds for roasting.) Brush inside of pumpkin halves with oil, then sprinkle with salt, cinnamon and brown sugar. Place pumpkin halves on a baking pan, flesh side down. Bake until fork easily pierces skin. Remove from oven. When cool enough to handle, scoop flesh in to a bowl. Purée in food processor, blender or using potato masher.

SausageWorks Pumpkin & Sausage Pasta

Let SausageWorks spice up your Fall with this flavorful dish that can be on the dinner table in no time.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 Pound Penne Pasta

1 Pound Fiery Italian Sausage Links, Sliced

2-3 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Small Onion, Chopped

1 Tablespoon Minced Garlic

1 Cup Chicken Broth

1/2 Cup White Wine

8 Ounces Pumpkin Purée

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

1 Teaspoon Pepper

1/2 Cup Heavy Cream

1/4 Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

1 Tablespoon Parsley Flakes

DIRECTIONS

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside. In large skillet simmer sausage in enough water to cover sausage. Cook until sausage reaches internal temperature of 155°. Remove sausage and set aside. Discard water. While pan is still hot, add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add sausage back to pan, cook until brown. Remove. When cool enough to handle, cut in to bite-sized pieces. Add chopped onion to pan, along with additional tablespoon oil if needed. Cook 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic and cook additional 2 minutes. Add wine and chicken broth to pan and simmer 3 minutes. Stir in pumpkin purée, salt and pepper. Add heavy cream and stir to combine. Add sausage and pasta to pan and stir. Sprinkle with Parmesan and parsley. Serve warm.

Cinnamon Whipped Cream

A perfect holiday twist on a fluffy whipped cream! Great for topping or dipping!

INGREDIENTS

1 Pint Lowes Foods Whipping Cream

1 Teaspoon Full Circle Organic Cinnamon

2 Teaspoon Lowes Foods Dark Brown Sugar

¼ Teaspoon Full Circle Organic Vanilla Extract

DIRECTIONS

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Whip until stiff peaks form. Great served over pies or ice cream. (Tip: Place mixing bowl in refrigerator to chill prior to mixing.)

Pumpkin Caramel Cookies

Yield: approx. 16 cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 ea. Egg, large

2 tsp vanilla

1/2 cup butter, soft

3/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

2 1/2 cup pancake mix

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp ginger

1/4 cup caramel sauce Plus more as needed (warmed until runny)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 Combine butter and sugar in electric mixer and beat until creamy Add pumpkin puree, egg and vanilla and mix together In a separate bowl, combine dry ingredients and mix together. Combine ingredients from mixer with dry and mix with a spoon until smooth. Add caramel sauce and mix to swirl through the dough. Careful not to overmix. Scoop dough into 1.5-2 inch balls and place on a nonstick cookie sheet 2 inches apart Place in oven and bake for 5 min. then remove from oven and gently press on each cookie using the back side of a spatula to flatten. Place back in oven and cook for 10 min Remove from oven and let cool for 10 min Drizzle top with caramel sauce

Roasted Spiced Pumpkin

INGREDIENTS

3 cup Fresh pumpkin cut into chunks

1 Tbsp. Olive oil

1/8 tsp. Cinnamon

1/8 tsp. Ginger

1/8 tsp. Nutmeg

1/4 tsp Chili powder

1 Tbsp. Butter

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375 Combine pumpkin, oil and spices toss together to coat evenly with seasoning Place on baking pan in a single layer Bake for 15-20 min until tender Remove from oven and toss with butter before serving

Pumpkin Pancakes

Yield: 8-10 cakes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups Pancake mix

2/3 cups Pumpkin puree

1 1/4 cups water

DIRECTIONS