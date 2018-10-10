Piedmont agencies ready to provide hurricane relief again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- These are busy times for the Greensboro chapter of The Salvation Army. It's easy to get overwhelmed by the wave of paperwork and volunteer activity.

To get through a busy day, Capt. Matt Hedgren remembers The Salvation Army mission statement, "meet human needs, without discrimination."

"That might mean helping a family in Greensboro getting registered for Christmas and tomorrow going to serve a hot meal to a family that just got hit by a devastating storm,” Hedgren said.

The Greensboro chapter is balancing the difficult task. Clients are coming through the front door to sign up for Christmas assistance. While behind the building, volunteers are loading the mobile kitchen with water, food and supplies in case the kitchen is needed once again.

"We are checking this morning to make sure everything works and get it filled with supplies because technically we are on call for any disaster like this," Hedgren said.

The mobile kitchen just returned from eastern North Carolina earlier this week. But when Hurricane Michael passes, the Greensboro chapter will be ready if they get the call for help.

"People that go through these storms, they may be down, no power for days and The Salvation Army could be the first ones to provide a hot meal,” Hedgren said.

Meanwhile the Greensboro chapter of the American Red Cross is checking in with teams that just returned from eastern North Carolina to see if they are ready to help Hurricane Michael survivors.

"One thing we are doing, we are checking with our volunteers to see who is available, checking equipment to make sure they are gassed up and ready,” American Red Cross Coordinator Marguerite Davis said.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency. The initial response activated 150 National Guard troops.