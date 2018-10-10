Watch live 10:30 am – NC Gov Cooper discusses hurricane impacts and preps in NC

NC attorney general pressures Facebook over breach, Hurricane Michael could impact gas prices and more

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the North Carolina attorney general who is demanding answers from Facebook about a recent data breach, Hurricane Michael which could disrupt oil production and gas prices and mortgage rates jump past 5 percent.