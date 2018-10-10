Man hit by van, killed in Winston-Salem crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man was hit by a van and killed Tuesday evening in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on the 1000 block of Motor Road.

Police determined that a 2008 E-350 Ford van was driving east on Motor Road when the vehicle hit Patrick Maurice Hawkins, 53, of Winston-Salem, in the eastbound lane.

Hawkins was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the van were not injured.

The 1000 block of Motor Road was shut down for about five hours but has since reopened.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800.