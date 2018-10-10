WATCH LIVE: Live cam from Panama City Beach as Hurricane Michael approaches

LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Michael strikes Florida

Posted 8:36 am, October 10, 2018, by

Hurricane Michael is steadily moving towards the Florida coast, landfall is expected Wednesday morning to early this afternoon.

Conditions will deteriorate quickly.

Follow this live blog for the latest.

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20189:45 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20189:28 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20189:27 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20189:27 am

Even the Weather Channel is leaving

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20188:59 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20188:58 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20188:58 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20188:48 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20188:48 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20188:48 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20188:40 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20188:40 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20188:39 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20188:39 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20188:39 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20188:39 am

Stephanie Doyle October 10, 20188:37 am

Track the storm here.