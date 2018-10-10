LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Michael strikes Florida

Hurricane Michael is steadily moving towards the Florida coast, landfall is expected Wednesday morning to early this afternoon.
Conditions will deteriorate quickly.
Follow this live blog for the latest.
Model forecast radar reflectivity for Thursday tells the story well. Heavy tropical bands from the remnants of #HurricaneMichael will spread heavy downpours (likely to lead to flash flooding), gusty winds (30 – 50mph gusts), and possibly a few short-lived tornadoes across #NCwx. pic.twitter.com/nZzC0GOFyb
— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) October 10, 2018
#Michael winds now up to 145mph. Pressure down to 933mb. All bad signs and more intensification is possible.
— Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) October 10, 2018
Even the Weather Channel is leaving
My crew here in Apalachicola has decided to leave. We feel confident in the building we’re staying in is strong but not confident that US 98 will be in tact and an escape route for us after the hurricane. Better safe than sorry. #Michael
— Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) October 10, 2018
The time for evacuating along the coast has come and gone. First responders will not be able to come out in the middle of the storm. If you chose to stay in an evacuation zone, you must SEEK REFUGE IMMEDIATELY.
— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 10, 2018
A Shelter-in-Place order has been issued. Please stay off the roads. The Bay County Sheriff's Office will continue to respond to calls for service at this time, but that will soon change due to dangerous winds. Please continue to monitor local news for updates.
— Bay County Sheriff (@BayCountySO) October 10, 2018
Just spoke with @POTUS to give him an update on Hurricane Michael. He offered any federal resources necessary as we prepare to respond to this massive and catastrophic storm.
— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 10, 2018
Talk about extreme intensification… #Michael's central pressure dropped from 973 mb to 943 mb in 24 hours (5 am Tue-5 am Wed), then another 6 mb by 6 am Wed. Note: There is no historical record of a category 4 hurricane making landfall along the FL panhandle. #upwithFOX8 pic.twitter.com/3WTdX2zcGO
— 🌬 Emily Byrd (@Em_I_Am) October 10, 2018
Wednesday, 8 am ET: Sustained winds in #Michael have increased to 145 mph… 165 mph gusts. This dangerous, category 4 hurricane will make landfall by early afternoon along the FL panhandle. Catastrophic damage is expected. #upwithFOX8 pic.twitter.com/LMVriIAc86
— 🌬 Emily Byrd (@Em_I_Am) October 10, 2018
✈️Traffic Report: #Michael on track to make landfall today. ⛈️ delays possible at @ATLairport, @CLTAirport, @MCO, @flyTPA, @fly2midway and @fly2ohare. ☁️ at @PHLAirport, @flySFO and @SeaTacAirport. PM light ❄️ at @DENAirport. https://t.co/6SfCVdlLho pic.twitter.com/qIslpiX8UO
— The FAA (@FAANews) October 10, 2018
A flight through the center of #HurricaneMichael at 6:50am found a central pressure of 936mb. If this pressure remains or continues to decrease through landfall, it will be deeper than #HurricaneHarvey was during landfall.
— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) October 10, 2018
LOOK AT THIS! These were taken by a viewer who lives on the Bay near Sandestin. The water has risen already up to the sea wall. There is still more to come for storm surge. DO NOT WAIT, EVACUATE. @WMBBTV @OCSOALERTS @SouthWalton @SWFDINFO @WCSOFL #HuricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/VOzvaysQZa
— Peyton LoCicero (@PeytonLocicero) October 10, 2018
Water already well past the boat ramp in Panacea (southern Wakulla county) as #HurricaneMichael storm surge moves in. Coastal locations in Apalachee Bay are holding-steady/slowly-rising, and this is with a outgoing tide. High tide is coming later this afternoon near peak surge. pic.twitter.com/iVpYd501Lb
— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) October 10, 2018
It's about too late to find shelters with #Michael moving in right now. The best thing to do is find shelter in your own place away from any windows. #FLwx #HurricaneMichael https://t.co/Ap3dKhyNCp
— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) October 10, 2018
Gulf waters covering most of beach this am #HurricaneMichael #PCB @wmbbjustin @Whitleyweather @TylerAllender @smithwjhg @SamLuceyWX @NWSTallahassee @weatherchannel @The_News_Herald pic.twitter.com/3hdPSQrKZw
— Sandman (@sandman_pcb) October 10, 2018
#Michael is steadily moving towards the coast, landfall is expected later this morning to early this afternoon. Conditions will deteriorate quickly, so stay put and find your safest location possible! #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/sbYpzaJJ85
— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) October 10, 2018