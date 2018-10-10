High Point woman from Iraq credits local nonprofit with contributing to her story of success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Wesal Altamimi has spent more than a decade building a new life.

She’s a native of Iraq and after living through years of violence in the Middle East, she and her husband lived in a refugee camp before moving to High Point in 2007.

“We started from zero from here,” she said.

Altamimi wanted to work to support her family, but she wasn’t confident speaking English.

“I learned in two years English in technical school, that's British English, different from your English,” she said.

A neighbor told her about Reading Connections -- a nonprofit adult literacy agency in Guilford County.

Altamimi spent years working with a tutor to become proficient in English by building her reading and writing skills.

Most recently she worked with Arlene Lent.

“Ms. Arlene, she’s helped me a lot,” Altamimi said.

Lent is the Reading Connections program coordinator in the High Point office.

“She's only increased her knowledge of English every single time we re-test her,” Lent said.

Altamimi’s growth has given her confidence at work.

She started working at Krispy Kreme in High Point in 2008.

Since then, she has been promoted to supervisor.

“I feel proud of myself,” she said.

She has reached other milestones within the last 10 years.

She and her husband became U.S. citizens in 2013.

Altamimi’s dream is to go to college and become a teacher.

The High Point office for Reading Connections is located on the second floor of the High Point Public Library.

The agency is currently looking for tutors to help teach English.