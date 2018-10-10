× Guilford County Schools to dismiss 2 hours early Thursday because of Hurricane Michael

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will dismiss two hours early Thursday due to the inclement weather anticipated as a result of Hurricane Michael, the school system announced on Wednesday.

ACES and all after-school activities are canceled.

The hurricane is expected to maintain at least tropical storm level strength as it crosses Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

It will be moving through quickly and will be out of the area by Friday.​

