Greensboro Downtown Greenway growing with community support

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro's Downtown Greenway has a lot to offer.

Once complete, the four-mile planned bicycling and walking path will serve as the central hub of the entire greenway and trails system and help define the city.

“When we first started the project, we would look at other communities across the country just to get an idea of what to expect and we hoped it would happen here,” said Dabney Sanders, Project Manager for the Downtown Greenway. “And the great thing is it is happening here.”

The project has been in the works since 2001. Around 2500 people use the Downtown Greenway each month.

“We knew that greenways tend to attract people and businesses to them and we`ve seen all over the country where private developers would come in and invest in areas where greenways were being put in,” Sanders said.

She highlighted a number of projects including Joymongers Brewery and the International House of Prayer for All People’s plans for a mixed-use development in East Greensboro that includes housing and retail. Part of the interest in the area is its close connection the Downtown Greenway, Sanders said.

Recently, there's been lots of progress with a mile and a half of the greenway now open, as well as three of four cornerstone parks including Woven Works at the corner of E. Lindsey St. and N. Murrow Blvd.

It’s being built for the community by the community. Individuals, corporations and foundations-- including the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro-- have contributed $10.5 million to bring the project to life.

“We really see it as an opportunity for the whole community to be connected, learn a little more about Greensboro, help build economic vitality of this community and also maybe get a little health and fitness in at the same time,” Sanders said.