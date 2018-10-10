Drunk driver crashes into motorcycle, sparks safety concerns outside Thomasville subdivision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Some people who live in a Davidson County subdivision are calling a crash on Tuesday evening a wake-up call.

It happened on Highway 109 outside of the Ledford South subdivision.

Troopers say 26-year-old Riley Smith, of Archdale, slammed into a motorcycle, throwing the driver off his bike.

Smith’s blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit. Her license was also inactive due to a prior DWI.

The motorcyclist was trying to make a right turn into the subdivision when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital but only had some scratches and bruises.

“It was a miracle that he did not have any internal injuries,” said Ashley Brooks, a neighbor.

Brooks and her husband told FOX8 there have been close calls at their subdivision's entrance before. They are concerned it could get worse as more homes are being built.

“You see a car coming in your rear-view mirror going at 60 some miles an hour, it scares you,” Brooks said.

Brooks says she and her neighbors would like the Department of Transportation to add some safety features, like a caution light or a right-turn lane.

"We as a neighborhood don't know how to get something started," Brooks said.

A spokesperson for the DOT says people need to report their problems to the division’s traffic operations office or file a report online.

DOT crews can then check the traffic volume, crash history, speed and development growth in the area to decide if and what needs to be done.

“It's a miracle his life was spared and hopefully others will be too if we can get this started and get something accomplished," Brooks said.

The spokesperson for DOT said the process to get things changed may take a while. The study will take weeks and depending on what needs to be done, like adding a turn lane, it could take months to figures out issues with the property and space.