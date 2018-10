Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A day care bus was involved in a crash in Thomasville Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at Holly Hill Road and Randolph Street.

The crash involved a Ford Explorer SUV and a Kid City Daycare Center bus. There were kids on board the bus at the time of the crash.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

FOX8 has a crew at the scene working to get more details. Check back for updates.

35.870753 -80.074681