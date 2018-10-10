Dangerous Category 3 Hurricane Michael moves inland, headed for Carolinas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Michael, now a Category 3 hurricane, made landfall as a Category 4 near Panama City, Florida, around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and is now making its way inland.

The storm was about 70 miles southwest of Albany, Georgia, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, as of the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory.

The storm is moving north-northeast at 16 mph.

A turn toward the northeast is expected this evening or tonight.

A move toward the northeast at a faster forward speed is forecast on Thursday through Friday night.

On the forecast track, the core of Michael will move across southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia through this evening.

Michael will then move northeastward across the southeastern United States through Thursday and then move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States late Thursday night and Friday.

North Carolina State of Emergency

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a State of Emergency for the state as Hurricane Michael quickly approaches Florida and the South.

.@NC_Governor Cooper: This morning, a state of emergency was declared ahead of Michael. Restrictions on trucks and heavy vehicles have been waved to help the state prepare. 150 National Guard troops will report for duty this afternoon. — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) October 10, 2018

Cooper made the announcement during a Wednesday press conference.

"Heavy rain and tropical storm force winds are heading our way," he said. "Make no mistake. Michael is a terrible storm. Many counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning or Tropical Storm Watch."

.@NC_Governor Cooper: Winds in Michael will be strong enough to down trees, rip up tarps and create additional damage. The hardest rain is expected Thursday to Thursday night. Up to 7 inches is expected in some areas. — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) October 10, 2018

.@DirectorNCEM Mike Sprayberry: The State EOC will activate to level 3 at 1 pm today. Will be operating on 24/h basis. Continuing to monitor #HurricaneMichael closely. State emergency assets have been called in and are ready to deploy at a moments notice. — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) October 10, 2018

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida to Anclote River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Duck North Carolina

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Suwannee River Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...