Dangerous Category 3 Hurricane Michael moves inland, headed for Carolinas

Hurricane Michael, now a Category 3 hurricane, made landfall as a Category 4 near Panama City, Florida, around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and is now making its way inland.
The storm was about 70 miles southwest of Albany, Georgia, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, as of the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory.
The storm is moving north-northeast at 16 mph.
A turn toward the northeast is expected this evening or tonight.
A move toward the northeast at a faster forward speed is forecast on Thursday through Friday night.
On the forecast track, the core of Michael will move across southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia through this evening.
Michael will then move northeastward across the southeastern United States through Thursday and then move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States late Thursday night and Friday.
North Carolina State of Emergency
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a State of Emergency for the state as Hurricane Michael quickly approaches Florida and the South.
Cooper made the announcement during a Wednesday press conference.
"Heavy rain and tropical storm force winds are heading our way," he said. "Make no mistake. Michael is a terrible storm. Many counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning or Tropical Storm Watch."
Summary of watches and warnings in effect:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
- Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida to Anclote River Florida
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
- Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Duck North Carolina
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
- Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Suwannee River Florida
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
- North of Fernandina Beach Florida to Duck North Carolina
- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds