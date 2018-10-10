× Counselor charged with strangling 9-year-old boy at Wilkes County school

WILES COUNTY, N.C. — A Daymark Recovery Services counselor faces charges after allegedly strangling a 9-year-old boy at an elementary school, the Wilkes Journal-Patriot reports.

Katrina W. Bullock, 58, of Roaring River, was arrested Monday and charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor child abuse.

The charges stem from an incident that took place at about 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

A warrant, obtained by the Journal-Patriot and dated Oct. 8, reports that Bullock created “substantial risk of physical injury … by using unauthorized restraint technique on the child and slamming his body and legs to the walls and floor.”

The warrant also says the counselor scratched the boys face and restricted his air flow by putting him in a headlock with her arm around his throat.

Bullock was a counselor at C.C. Wright Elementary School working for Daymark Recovery Services.

Teachers and another student were present at the time.

The sheriff’s office learned of the incident through the Wilkes Department of Social Services.

Daymark Recovery Services President and CEO Billy West told the Journal-Patriot that Bullock is no longer employed by Daymark.

“Daymark as an organization normally does not use restrictive, hands on interventions,” he said. “In the case of day treatment, it is possible that behaviors can become aggressive enough from a patient that we must protect the patient from harm by using a restrictive intervention. If such a rare situation occurs, the techniques used should be as less restrictive in nature as possible and should never resemble anything close to what is described in the police report.”